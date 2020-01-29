Given negative risks don't materialize, we could be closer to 1,5% growth in Europe next year, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Olli Rehn said on Wednesday.
He added that the latest information on core inflation signals a rise.
Market Implications
Despite somewhat upbeat comments from Rehn, the EUR/USD pair fails to benefit, as it attacks the 1.1000 level amid a fresh leg higher seen in the US dollar across the board.
Risk sentiment took a hit after Reuters reported that British Airways suspended all of its direct flights to China amid the China coronavirus outbreak. USD/JPY turned negative in tandem with the US Treasury yields and tested the 109 handle. S&P 500 futures pared back gains.
