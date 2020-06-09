ECB’s Rehn: Deflation risks are elevated in euro area

The European Central (ECB) Governing Council member Olli Rehn said on Tuesday, deflation risks are elevated in the euro area.

Additional quotes

“ECB actions have been necessary and proportionate.”

“Have not had a serious discussion about buying fallen angels.”

“We can contemplate purchasing high yield debt.”

EUR/USD keeps the red

Amid upbeat Eurozone GDP data and above comments, the shared currency remains unperturbed, as EUR/USD keeps its range around 1.1260, down 0.26% so far.