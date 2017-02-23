ECB’s Nowotny: No need to change interest rates this year - RTRS

Responding to a question on how ECB would deal with a rising interest-rates in the US, Ewald Nowotny, President of the Austrian National Bank and European Central Bank Governing Council member, said that there is no need to change interest rates this year as the economic situation in Europe is different.

Until the end of 2017, I don't see that we have to expect to change but in medium-term Fed policy will have an impact on ECB policy, Nowotny added.