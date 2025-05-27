ECB's Nagel remains cautious on next rate move

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel struck a measured tone on the path ahead for interest rates, saying it remains too soon to decide on a further cut next month.
Key Quotes
- It's too early to say if the ECB will cut rates again next month.
- The euro area's 2% inflation target is within reach.
- Inflation could be higher or lower than previously seen.
- Forecasts are based on less solid ground than usual.
- I'm keeping a close eye on inflation expectations.
- Germany saw a lot of trade frontloading in Q1.
