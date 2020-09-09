ECB’s Muller: A timely exit from temporary emergency measures is important

“A timely exit from temporary emergency measures as the economy improves is just as important as decisive policy action during the crisis,” said the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Madis Muller on Wednesday.

Additional quotes

“This will minimize the risk of undesirable side effects of an accommodative policy being kept in place for longer than necessary.”

“Ultra-low rates have been around for longer than initially expected, so need to study the impact this may have on the financial sector, changes in the real economy.”

Market reaction

The shared currency is unperturbed by the above comments, with EUR/USD keeping its range intact around 1.1780, having bounce-off the critical support at 1.1758. All eyes remain on the ECB policy decision due on Thursday for the next direction in the prices.