ECB’s Lautenschlaeger: Time to take a decision on QE scale back at the beginning of 2018

ECB’s Lautenschlaeger: Time to take a decision on QE scale back at the beginning of 2018By Dhwani Mehta
European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger in her speech on ‘Monetary Policy – What’s Next?’ noted:
Inflation is taking a bit longer than usual to pick up
Some monetary accommodation still needed to bring inflation back on a stable trend towards our goal
It’s time to take a decision on scaling back our bond purchases at the beginning of 2018
