ECB's Lane: PEPP, TLTRO programmes very good match for pandemic conditions

The Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) and the Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO) have been a very good match for pandemic conditions, European Central Bank's (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Important not to infer that ECB only looking at PEPP and TLTRO."

"Not growing more worried about inflation due to recent negative readings, big drops this year will partly reverse."

"Vaccine reduces chance of more severe economic scenarios."

"Aim to keep financing conditions where they are these days."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen trading flat on the day at 1.2070.