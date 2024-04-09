ECB's Lagarde to make clear case for June cut without explicitly calling for one – TD Securities

Previewing the European Central Bank's (ECB) April policy meeting, analysts at TD Securities said that they expect a straightforward decision, with the ECB opting for another policy hold.
"As with the last press statement, we do not expect much to change in terms of language from the Governing Council (GC). As such, the press statement should continue to reiterate the GC's reaction function, and that policymakers will continue to follow a data dependent approach to policymaking."
"The main question is what ECB President Christine Lagarde says in the press conference. In terms of signalling for June, we do not believe Lagarde will want to be any clearer that the first cut will likely come in June. At the March press conference, Lagarde came as close as possible to saying that the GC will cut in June without explicitly saying so, and we do not think she will feel the need to utilize any stronger language than this. As such, Lagarde will likely reiterate that the GC wants to see Q1 wage data before deciding when to cut."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats amid surging US inflation, revised Fed rate cut expectations
The Australian Dollar posted losses of more than 1.50% on Wednesday against the US Dollar following the release of a hotter-than-expected inflation report in the United States. Traders have begun to price in fewer rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, a bullish signal for the Greenback.
EUR/USD looks depressed near 1.0700 ahead of ECB
The intense move higher in the Dollar forced EUR/USD to retreat to multi-day lows near the 1.0700 region amidst rising cautiousness prior to the ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold: Risk aversion keeps XAU/USD afloat
Gold prices remain on the back foot on the back of the CPI-driven rebound in the US Dollar as well as multi-week highs in US yields across the curve.
Ethereum's price rally hopes could be dashed as Van Eck predicts that SEC won’t approve ETH ETF application
Ethereum (ETH) is expected to see a price increase in the coming weeks, considering the upcoming Bitcoin (BTC) halving and a potential spot ETH approval.
Bank of Canada monetary easing door slightly ajar
The Bank of Canada (BoC) held its policy interest rate steady at 5.00% at today's monetary policy announcement, an outcome that was widely expected. However, the accompanying statement pointed to the potential for lower policy interest rates in the months ahead.