ECB’s Lagarde: Need to set interest rates sufficiently restrictive for as long as necessary

At the same time, in this era of uncertainty, it is even more important that central banks provide a nominal anchor for the economy and ensure price stability in line with their respective mandates. In the current environment, this means – for the ECB – setting interest rates at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary to achieve a timely return of inflation to our 2% medium-term target .

There is no pre-existing playbook for the situation we are facing today – and so our task is to draw up a new one.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde spoke at the Jackson Hole Symposium . In her speech, she mentioned that the fight against inflation "is not yet won." She emphasized the importance of central banks providing a nominal anchor for the economy and ensuring price stability. Lagarde stated that this entails setting interest rates at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary to achieve a timely return of inflation to the ECB's 2% medium-term target.

