ECB's Lagarde: Disinflation path to continue, but need to pay attention to services

European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde noted late Thursday that although overall progress on cooling inflation is expected to continue moving forward, policymakers still need to keep a close eye on hotspots in EU inflation data.
Key highlights
The disinflationary path is going to continue.
We must remain vigilant on inflation.
We need data to reinforce our confidence on prices.
We need to be particularly attentive to services.
