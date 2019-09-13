ECB’s Knot: Restarting QE not the right instrument

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Dutch central bank head Klass Knot crossed the wires last minutes arguing that the ECB measures are not in line with the economic situation.

Further Comments:

Eurozone economy ‘growing at full capacity’. Restarting QE not the right instrument. There is no risk of deflation. No indication of euro-wide recession.

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair keeps its range around the 1.11 handle, awaiting the US Retail Sales data for the next push higher.