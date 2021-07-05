ECB’s Knot: Inflation is not dead in Europe

The rising trend in Eurozone’s inflation may not be temporary, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Dutch central bank President Klaas Knot said in an interview published in NRC Handelsblad on Sunday.
Key quotes
"We should not over-estimate our ability to determine what is temporary inflation and what is not.”
If that is achieved in the medium term "then we'll see whether we are able to tighten the straps (of monetary policy) as strongly as we have been able to loosen them for the past 10 years.”
