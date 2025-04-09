ECB's Knot: Impact of trade war on long term is likely inflationary

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Klaas Knot said on Wednesday that a trade was in the long term is a negative supply shock, per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"The impact of a trade war on the long term is likely inflationary."

"Risk is that we move to a supply/demand situation like in 2022, which means we have to be vigilant on inflation."

"Market functioning so far has been preserved."

"Reversal of bond markets needs to be monitored."

"Reality on markets can of course change quickly."

"Europe can only build resilience by strengthening internal cohesion."

"EU needs to strengthen internal market."

"As Europeans, there is no choice but to come together and realize our own strength."

Market reaction

EUR/USD holds its ground following these comments and was last seen trading at 1.1020, where it was up 0.55% on the day.