ECB’s Kazāks: The central bank brings back inflation to its 2% target

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Governor of the Central Bank of Latvia Mārtiņš Kazāks said during the European trading session on Friday that there is no need to adjust interest rates in the current situation. The ECB will remain vigilant to any dramatic change and will adjust rates if necessary.

Additional comments

We will adjust rates if the current situation changes.



The ECB has fulfilled its inflation target.



US tariff policy not as bad as initially thought.

FX Implication

The impact of ECB Kazāks’ comments on the Euro (EUR) appears to be insignificant. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD trades flat around 1.1635. The major currency pair has been trading sideways since its opening on Friday.