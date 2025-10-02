ECB’s Kazaks: Current interest rate level is very appropriate
European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Martins Kazaks said on Thursday that “current interest rate level is very appropriate.”
Additional quotes
Rates can stay where they are if no further shocks.
Uncertainty remains very high.
Must retain full freedom of action.
Market reaction
At the press time, EUR/USD is up 0.20% on the day at 1.1754.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.22%
|-0.18%
|-0.31%
|0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.49%
|-0.19%
|EUR
|0.22%
|0.03%
|-0.10%
|0.23%
|0.15%
|-0.15%
|0.02%
|GBP
|0.18%
|-0.03%
|-0.12%
|0.16%
|0.14%
|-0.17%
|0.00%
|JPY
|0.31%
|0.10%
|0.12%
|0.32%
|0.25%
|-0.27%
|0.16%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|-0.23%
|-0.16%
|-0.32%
|-0.08%
|-0.35%
|-0.22%
|AUD
|0.06%
|-0.15%
|-0.14%
|-0.25%
|0.08%
|-0.37%
|-0.16%
|NZD
|0.49%
|0.15%
|0.17%
|0.27%
|0.35%
|0.37%
|0.34%
|CHF
|0.19%
|-0.02%
|-0.00%
|-0.16%
|0.22%
|0.16%
|-0.34%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.