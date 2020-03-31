ECB's Holzmann: There will be discussions within ECB on coronabonds

European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann noted that there will be discussions within the ECB on coronabonds but declined to comment further on the matter.

"The idea behind the PEPP was to make liquidity rapidly available, rules were loosened to make sure enough assets were available to buy," Holzmann explained. "Rules for the PEPP will be set in future."

Regarding the ECB's recommendation to banks on delaying dividend payments, Holzmann said that he is supporting that recommendation.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair edged slightly lower and was last seen trading at 1.0975, erasing 0.65% on a daily basis.