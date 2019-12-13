ECB's Holzmann: Inflation expectations in euro area to remain subdued

Inflation expectations in the eurozone are likely to remain subdued, European Central Bank (ECB)Governing Council member Robert Holzmann argued on Friday and added that global trade has troughed, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas said that the ECB's inflation target will be a key issue to discuss.

The shared currency largely ignored these comments. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair, which rose to 1.12 for the first time since August earlier in the day, was trading at 1.1183, adding 0.5% on a daily basis.