ECB’s Holzmann: 25 bps rate cut is conceivable in December, not more.

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Wednesday that a “25 basis points (bps) rate cut is conceivable in December, not more.”
Nothing decided on next rate move, will depend on data available at December meeting.
Trump is casting a shadow over inflation in Europe, will probably drive up inflation forecast.
EUR/USD was last seen trading 0.07% lower on the day at 1.0500, unperturbed by these comments.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.07%
|0.07%
|0.41%
|0.05%
|0.92%
|0.52%
|0.06%
|EUR
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|-0.02%
|0.86%
|0.45%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.07%
|-0.00%
|0.34%
|-0.02%
|0.86%
|0.45%
|-0.00%
|JPY
|-0.41%
|-0.33%
|-0.34%
|-0.36%
|0.51%
|0.10%
|-0.35%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.36%
|0.88%
|0.48%
|0.02%
|AUD
|-0.92%
|-0.86%
|-0.86%
|-0.51%
|-0.88%
|-0.40%
|-0.85%
|NZD
|-0.52%
|-0.45%
|-0.45%
|-0.10%
|-0.48%
|0.40%
|-0.46%
|CHF
|-0.06%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.35%
|-0.02%
|0.85%
|0.46%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
