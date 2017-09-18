ECB’s Hansson: ECB's next move should be broader recalibration of stimulus

During an interview with Reuters, the ECB's Governing Council member Ardo Hansson was noted saying that normalization should be gradual but the central bank should not err on side of caution.

The Estonian central bank governor further added that ECB should discuss making guidance symmetric, standing ready to both increase or decrease asset buys if needed.

Additional quotes:

• ECB's next move should be broader recalibration of stimulus, not just change in QE length, volume.

• ECB steps could involve new refinancing ops, reworked guidance, more detail on reinvestments