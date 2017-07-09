ECB’s Draghi press conference - Live

The ECB meeting is due later today at 1145GMT, while the always-relevant press conference by President Mario Draghi is expected at 1230GMT.

Draghi’s press conference has gathered unusual attention as of late, as speculations of some sort of announcement regarding the current ECB’s QE programme have been replaced by expectations of a dovish message from the central bank, all in light of the recent and strong appreciation of the exchange rate.

