ECB's Draghi: ECB pledge to keep rates low "well past" QE is key - Reuters

ECB's Draghi: ECB pledge to keep rates low "well past" QE is key - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
The ECB's President Mario Draghi is delivering his remarks at the Panel on Monetary Policy "Rethinking Macroeconomic Policy," a conference sponsored by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Washington D.C., with key highlights (via Reuters & LiveSquawk) found below:
- Negative rate policy has been a success
- Reiterates QE, interest rate guidance
- The 'well past' is very, very important in anchoring rate expectations
- Reinforces stimulus from QE & low rates
