ECB's De Guindos: Global financial stability risks are increasing

In his closing remarks delivered at the VIII High-level Policy Dialogue between Eurosystem and Latin American central banks, Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the ECB, acknowledged that the global financial stability risks were increasing and the economic growth in many countries was slowing.

"It's crucial to directly address visible vulnerabilities, prepare for unpredictable events by strengthening resilience in the financial sector," De Guindos added.

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1015, adding 0.08% on a daily basis.