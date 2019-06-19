ECB's de Guindos: Central bank foresees lingering softness in the short-term

ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos crossed the wires in the last hour and reiterated that the central bank has a wide range of tools available, including QE. The ECB foresees lingering softness in the short-term and could opt for 'combination of actions', de Guindos added further.

The comments, however, did little to provide any meaningful impetus, with the EUR/USD pair extending its consolidative price action around the 1.1200 handle ahead of Wednesday's key event risk - the latest FOMC monetary policy update.

