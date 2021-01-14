ECB's de Cos: Banks should be prudent regarding their dividend policy

Banks in the eurozone should be prudent regarding their dividend policy, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.
"The recommendation will remain valid until the end of September 2021 when, provided there are no materially adverse developments, the ECB intends to lift the recommendation and return to assessing banks' capital and dividend distribution plans," de Cos further explained.
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at 1.2155.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits lowest in a month as Biden's stimulus package boosts US yields
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.2125, the lowest since mid-December. Media reports suggested President-elect Biden's stimulus package will be around $2 trillion, more than expected. Ahead of his speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks. US jobless claims disappointed with 965,000..
XAU/USD erases losses ahead of Powell and Biden, tests $1850
After the beginning of the American session, gold gained momentum and broke above $1943, hitting a fresh daily high at $1852. So far, it has been unable to remain above $1850. Price is moving sideways ahead of key speeches.
GBP/USD edges higher ahead of US data, Powell
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3650, up on the day. Markets await a speech by Fed Chair Powell and US jobless claims. Optimism about the UK's vaccination pace is countering worrying coronavirus figures.
Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact
The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a recovery phase following Monday's downslide. The total market value has crossed the $1 trillion mark, again confirming the bulls' return.
US Dollar Index flirts with tops near 90.60, Powell in sight
DXY gains extra upside and tests the 90.60 area. Initial Claims rose by 965K WoW during last week. Fed’s Powell takes centre stage later in the NA session.