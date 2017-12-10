ECB: Tradeoff between the size and the length of the asset purchase programme - BBH

In view of analysts at BBH, the issue at the upcoming ECB meeting is the tradeoff between the size of the continued asset purchases and the length of the program.

“Also, the ECB's chief economist also suggests more information about the reinvesting of maturing proceeds, which the market estimates at around 15 bln euros a month next year. If the ECB were to cut its new purchases to 30 bln euro a month, half of what is it's currently buying, the roll-over would bring the gross purchases to 45 bln euros a month.”