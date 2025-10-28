ECB Survey: Inflation expectation for next 12 months decreased to 2.7% in September

The European Central Bank's (ECB) Consumer Expectations Survey showed on Tuesday that consumers' median inflation expectation for the next 12 months decreased to 2.7% in September from 2.8% in August's survey.

The three-year and five-year inflation expectations remained unchanged at 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively.

Other details of the survey showed that income growth expectations were unchanged but spending expectations were up slightly for the year ahead.

Market reaction

EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to this publication and was last seen trading marginally higher on the day, at around 1.1650.