ECB should discuss continuing to signal expansive policy - Bundesbank's Weidmann

Speaking at a press conference, while presenting the German central bank's annual accounts for the financial year 2016, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said that the European central bank (ECB) should discuss whether it should continue to signal the possibility of more expansive policy.

Additional Headlines:

• Ideas of the right amount of accommodation differ

• QE exposes the balance sheet of interest rate risk

• Euro-zone is far away from deflation dangers

• Price pressures in EZ remain relatively weak

• Don't expect big changes in March ECB forecasts

• Euro-zone recovery is increasingly secure and will continue