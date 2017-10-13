ECB said to be considering cutting QE to 30bn a month from January 2018

ECB said to be considering cutting QE to 30bn a month from January 2018By Dhwani Mehta
Bloomberg quoted the officials familiar with the debate on the ECB’s QE programme, citing that the ECB is said to be considering cutting QE to 30bn a month from January 2018.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg noted that the Council members have yet to officially discuss options.
Key Points:
ECB said to consider extending QE until at least September 2018
Officials noted that reducing the quantitative easing to 30 billion euros a month from the current pace of 60 billion Euros is a feasible option
The central bank's governors are split on the need to identify an end date for purchases, a pledge to keep buying bonds until September -- with the proviso that it could be extended if needed -- may offer grounds for compromise, they added.
An ECB spokesman declined to comment
