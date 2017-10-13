ECB said to be considering cutting QE to 30bn a month from January 2018

Bloomberg quoted the officials familiar with the debate on the ECB’s QE programme, citing that the ECB is said to be considering cutting QE to 30bn a month from January 2018.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg noted that the Council members have yet to officially discuss options.

Key Points:

ECB said to consider extending QE until at least September 2018

Officials noted that reducing the quantitative easing to 30 billion euros a month from the current pace of 60 billion Euros is a feasible option

The central bank's governors are split on the need to identify an end date for purchases, a pledge to keep buying bonds until September -- with the proviso that it could be extended if needed -- may offer grounds for compromise, they added.

An ECB spokesman declined to comment