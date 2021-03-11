ECB Preview: Euro bulls urge money printing

The upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday, March 11 comes on the backdrop of rising bond yields in the old continent – something the bank is eager to curb. Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, lays out three scenarios for the ECB decision and the euro.
Key quotes
“The ECB is set to leave its deposit rate at -0.50% and its bond-buying scheme at its current size of €1.85 trillion. Lagarde will likely repeat her previous messages that the rise in yields is undesired – and that would be insufficient to lift the euro. In this scenario, yields on German, French, Italian, and other bonds would receive a green light to march higher. This outcome has a high probability and would send the euro down.”
“One potential compromise is to upgrade the warnings of the bank and give the market one last chance to push yields down. Lagarde could promise action in the upcoming April meeting if returns on debt costs remain burdensome. In this scenario, which has a medium probability, the euro could rise on prospects of more money injected into the economy – at least by keeping the government's borrowing costs low.”
“If the ECB announces a surprising increase of some €500 billion to its bond-buying scheme – and especially if this buying is mostly done imminently – it could turn the picture in favor of the euro. In this scenario, which has a low probability, the euro would soar.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.1900, awaits ECB's reaction to rising yields
EUR/USD steadies above 1.19, stalling a two-day recovery rally ahead of the ECB rate decision. Markets expect some form of ECB intervention to cap the rise in bond yields. Disappointment could lead to another leg higher in yields and risk aversion.
GBP/USD: Better bid above 1.3900 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD holds the higher ground above 1.3900, rising for the third straight day. US stimulus passage, hopes of more US funds for infrastructure and subsiding yields offer support ahead of Biden’s speech.
Gold eyes $1753 amid plenty of health support levels
Gold takes a breather after the two-day recovery rally but holds well above the $1700 level. The returns on the US Treasuries resume the upside on the back of the revival of the reflation theme after Congress passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Wednesday.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.