ECB press conference: Lagarde speech live stream – January 21

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is scheduled to deliver her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference at 13:30 GMT.

Follow our live coverage of ECB's policy announcements and the market reaction.

ECB Preview: Lagarde may trigger a “buy the dip” opportunity by trying to talk down the euro

Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, expressed some discontent with the high exchange rate of the euro and may take another step in the upcoming meeting. Lagarde may dedicate more time and use starker language to warn about the damage of the high exchange rate to the economy and to inflation, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.

ECB on tap – Will euro pop or drop?

Ms. Lagarde’s remarks today are unlikely to create much of a market reaction as she will almost certainly reaffirm that the ECB policy will remain as accommodative as possible in order for EU governments to continue to provide relief fiscal packages during the COVID shutdowns.

About ECB's press conference

Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. Her comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. Her hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas her dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.