ECB press conference: Lagarde speech live stream – January 21

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is scheduled to deliver her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference at 13:30 GMT.
ECB Preview: Lagarde may trigger a “buy the dip” opportunity by trying to talk down the euro
Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, expressed some discontent with the high exchange rate of the euro and may take another step in the upcoming meeting. Lagarde may dedicate more time and use starker language to warn about the damage of the high exchange rate to the economy and to inflation, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
ECB on tap – Will euro pop or drop?
Ms. Lagarde’s remarks today are unlikely to create much of a market reaction as she will almost certainly reaffirm that the ECB policy will remain as accommodative as possible in order for EU governments to continue to provide relief fiscal packages during the COVID shutdowns.
About ECB's press conference
Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. Her comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. Her hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas her dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
LIVE: ECB leaves policy unchanged, EUR/USD pressures weekly highs
The European Central Bank left its policy unchanged as widely anticipated. EUR/USD advances as Lagarde explains policymakers' decision. Better-than-expected US data keep risk sentiment on.
GBP/USD rises to new mutli-year high amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD has been extending its gains above 1.37 to the highest since 2018 as markets cheer prospects of more stimulus under President Biden. Markets are shrugging off Britain's grim coronavirus death toll.
Gold remains confined in a range around $1865-70 region
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band through the mid-European session and consolidated this week's solid rebound from the vicinity of the $1800 mark.
Buckle up, Bitcoin downswing eyes $25,000
Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market remained relatively quiet apart from the Wednesday morning dip. A minor drop saw BTC refresh the support at $34,000.
US Dollar Index: Further downside targets 90.00 (and below)
The selling momentum in DXY extends into the Thursday’s session and drags the dollar to the vicinity of the key support at 90.00 the figure.