ECB plans to reestablish bond purchases by November according to German magazine

The European Central Bank is planning to restart the government bond purchases program by November according to the German news magazine Der Spiegel, cited by Reuters. The restart would be to support the Eurozone economy. Based on central bank sources, the magazine adds Mario Draghi, expects the program would encourage investment and consumption.

The Euro remained unchanged in the market after the report. EUR/USD holds near 1.1230 while EUR/GBP is consolidating at 0.8975.