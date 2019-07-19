ECB plans to reestablish bond purchases by November according to German magazine

The European Central Bank is planning to restart the government bond purchases program by November according to the German news magazine Der Spiegel, cited by Reuters. The restart would be to support the Eurozone economy. Based on central bank sources, the magazine adds Mario Draghi, expects the program would encourage investment and consumption.
The Euro remained unchanged in the market after the report. EUR/USD holds near 1.1230 while EUR/GBP is consolidating at 0.8975.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed but off daily lows
The EUR/USD pair is recovering from a daily low of 1.1216, although holding in negative territory for the day. US preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index improved by less-than-anticipated in July, coming in at 98.4 vs. the 98.5 expected.
GBP/USD trading marginally lower daily basis but above 1.2500
The Pound gave back some of its Thursday’s gain on dollar’s relief. The GBP/USD pair broke a daily descendant trend line coming from June’s high and holds above it, leaving little room for sellers to act.
USD/JPY: bears pausing, still in control
Japanese National Inflation steady at 0.7%YoY in June. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index expected at 98.5 in July. USD/JPY corrective advance falling short of signaling an interim bottom in place.
Gold consolidates around $ 1440, eyes US data for fresh direction
Gold (futures on Comex) extends its side-trend around the 1440 mark into the mid-European session, having stalled its retreat from 2019 highs of 1454 near 1437 region.
Something has spooked the Fed
We wish we knew what it is. Wild talk of the US joining Japan and Europe with zero or negative return on the 10-year is or should be very frightening.