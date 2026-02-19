TRENDING:
ECB: Leadership transition raises policy uncertainty – ABN AMRO

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

ABN AMRO Chief Economist Nick Kounis discusses reports that ECB President Christine Lagarde may leave before her term ends in 2027, potentially giving France and Germany greater influence over her successor. He highlights a broader leadership reshuffle at the ECB and Banque de France, and reviews potential candidates’ perceived policy stances and political considerations.

Lagarde exit speculation and succession risks

"The Financial Times reported this morning that ECB President Christine Lagarde will leave her post before her term expires in October 2027. The reported reason is that she wants to exit before the French presidential election in April of next year, which would allow French President Macron - together with German Chancellor Merz - to be in the driver’s seat when it comes to selecting a new ECB President. The ECB did not fully deny the story, but responded by saying that Lagarde had ‘not taken any decision’."

"An early departure for the ECB President would add to the changing of the guard at the central bank over the coming quarters. Croatia’s Governor, Boris Vujcic, is set to become the next ECB Vice President, replacing Luis de Guindos whose term ends on 31 May. ECB chief economist Philip Lane’s term ends in May of next year, while Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel’s term finishes at the end of next year."

"This means that four of the six Executive Board members are moving on by the end of next year. Meanwhile, we have also seen Francois Villeroy, Governor of the Banque de France, stepping down early, by the end of May, while his term was set to end in October 2027."

"A Bloomberg poll of economists suggested that de Cos and Knot are the front runners. Looking at the candidates that are currently on the radar, it seems that there might be some reservations about where their views sit (or sat in the past) in terms of the spectrum of the Governing Council. For instance, de Cos might be seen by some member states as being too dovish, while Nagel and Schnabel might be seen by others as being too hawkish."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1800 ahead of US data

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1800 ahead of US data

EUR/USD finds it difficult to gather recovery momentum and retreats below 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its peers after the hawkish surprise in FOMC Minutes, weighing on the pair ahead of the next batch of US data.

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3500 amid better mood

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3500 amid better mood

GBP/USD finds fresh demand and rises back above 1.3500 in the European session on Thursday. Improving risk sentiment and renewed US Dollar weakness are helping the pair recover ground ahead of mid-tier US data releases and Fedspeak. 

Gold retreats from daily highs, trades below $5,000

Gold retreats from daily highs, trades below $5,000

Gold finds it difficult to stabilize above the $5,000 psychological mark on Thursday and trades slightly below this level in the early American session. Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East help XAU/USD hold its ground, while the broad-based USD strength caps the pair's upside.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments. The technical outlook suggests further gains if INJ breaks above key resistance.

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

It was green across the board for US Stock market indexes at the close on Wednesday, with most S&P 500 names ending higher, adding 38 points (0.6%) to 6,881 overall. At the GICS sector level, energy led gains, followed by technology and consumer discretionary, while utilities and real estate posted the largest losses.

