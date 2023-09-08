ECB: Finally at the interest rate peak? – Commerzbank

Dr Jörg Krämer, Chief Economist at Commerzbank, offers a brief preview of the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting scheduled next Thursday and expects that council members will probably vote for unchanged key rates.
Key Quotes:
“In view of the weak economy and the downward trend in the inflation rate, the ECB is unlikely to raise its key interest rates further next week, and interest rates are also likely to remain unchanged at subsequent meetings. The same applies to the coming year, as underlying inflation is likely to prove stubborn, especially in the services sector.”
“The economic outlook has deteriorated significantly recently: manufacturing output plummeted in March and has not recovered significantly since then. In addition, the service sector has recently shown clear signs of weakness. The corresponding purchasing managers' index fell sharply again in August and is now in a range that signalled a recession in earlier phases.”
“We expect the ECB to revise down its growth forecast by three-tenths of a percentage point for 2023 and almost halve it for 2024 (Table 1). This is why opponents of further interest rate hikes are likely to point out that the more restrictive monetary policy is having the desired effect on the real economy, i.e. the transmission process is working well.”
“At the same time, the inflation rate has been falling until recently and at 5.3% in August was only half as high as at its peak in October. Although the inflation rate for energy has probably bottomed out, it is likely to come down noticeably in the coming months for food, as the sharp price increases last autumn and winter gradually fall out of the year-on-year comparison. The core inflation rate should also continue to decline, as the prices of (non-energy) industrial goods in particular are hardly likely to increase.”
“However, the decision to leave the key interest rate unchanged is unlikely to be unanimous. This is why ECB President Lagarde is likely to explicitly leave the door open for further rate hikes at the press conference, so that the markets are likely to interpret this as a "hawkish rate pause". However, since the economic situation is likely to deteriorate further for the time being and a recession is becoming more and more apparent for the euro area, a further interest rate hike is hardly to be expected. Rather, the ECB is likely to have reached its high point for the time being with the 3.75% deposit rate reached in July.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0700 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding recovery gains above the 1.0700 level in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar keeps its corrective downside intact alongside the US Treasury bond yields. The rebound could likely be limited by risk aversion and a data-light economic calendar.
GBP/USD consolidates the rebound below 1.2500
GBP/USD is posting small gains below 1.2500, consolidating the rebound from three-month lows in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair benefits from a broad US Dollar pullback but a cautious market mood could cap the recovery gains.
Gold maintains its bid tone around $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold price gains some positive traction for the second successive day and recovers further from over a one-week low, around the $1,915 region touched on Wednesday.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of SHIB sent to his wallet by creator Ryoshi in 2021. Shiba Inu burn statistics tracker explains how the Ethereum creator could have fueled a rally through a timely SHIB burn.
Are we headed for a hard landing?
We’ve seen a combination of stronger US economic data and softer economic data outside the US, which has made for a situation where the US Dollar has been well bid, while US equities have been under pressure.