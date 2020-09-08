ECB emphasis on the currency to be a catalyst for a weaker EUR – HSBC

The euro strength creates a headache for the European Central Bank (ECB), by tightening financial conditions amid weak growth and deflation. The rhetoric against the common currency strength may ramp up with further ECB easing likely, creating headwinds for additional euro strength, economists at HSBC inform.
Key quotes
“What strikes us is how divergent the EUR’s broad rally is vs. the economic backdrop in the Eurozone. We believe the Eurozone economy will find it incredibly hard to accommodate a strong currency for any sustained period of time. Therefore, the euro strength looks unsustainable. While the markets might be ignoring this for now, at some point, it will matter and the dissonance will be deafening.”
“In an economy deep in recession and facing deflationary pressures, the EUR’s strength is creating much tighter financial conditions than would otherwise be in place. The market may not care about this disconnect for now, but it creates a big headache for the ECB. Through analysing the raw text of ECB communication we see that the ECB is referring to financial conditions more than ever before.”
“In the current environment, where EUR strength is much less justified by the economic backdrop than it was in 2017-18, we believe the ECB’s rhetoric on FX is likely to ramp up with further easing likely. With markets preoccupied by the Fed’s policy framework shift to average inflation targeting, the risk of such a shift by the ECB has been completely ignored for now. As and when this happens, further strength in the EUR should be curtailed.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
