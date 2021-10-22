ECB could raise rates earlier than expected – Reuters poll

According to the latest Reuters poll of 40 economists, the European Central Bank (ECB) could embark upon its interest rate tightening cycle earlier than the previously expected forecast of a hike in 2024.
Key findings
“The October 18-21 Businesshala poll consensus pointed to no rate hike until the end of 2023, but nearly 90% of economists answering an additional question, 35 out of 40, said the risk came earlier than expected.”
“Poll moderators showed the ECB deposit rate at -0.50% and the refinancing rate unchanged at zero until the end of 2023. A small sample observed for more than two years showed the deposit rate at -0.30% and the REFI rate at zero by the end of 2024.”
“Three-quarters of economists who held the view that in the future, exactly 18 out of 24, expect at least one rate hike in 2024.”
“When asked about the quantum of its regular asset purchase program (APP) beyond that date, the middle of 29 responses currently bought 40 billion euros worth of bonds, compared to 20 billion euros each month. The highest forecast was 65 billion euros.”
“When asked about greater concern for the euro area economy in the coming year, nearly two-thirds of the respondents, or 27 in 42, said it was a larger than expected slowdown in economic growth. The rest said persistently high inflation.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD coming up for a breath of air in support
EUR/USD holding up at critical support in the hourly chart. ECB and Fed are in focus with critical data to end the week. The end of the week for European and US markets will bring plenty of key data for which could still some volatility for traders to enjoy.
GBP/USD wobbles around 1.3800 on Brexit, inflation chatters, UK Retail Sales, PMIs eyed
GBP/USD struggles to extend pullback from monthly high. UK PM Johnson ready to compromise Brexit, NI protocol terms, British covid infections jump. Inflation expectations jump to multi-year high in the UK, US.
Gold flirts with $1,790 hurdle on mixed concerns ahead of US PMI
Gold refreshes intraday high to $1,787 during the four-day run-up amid early Friday. The yellow metal witnessed pullback the previous day amid firmer USD, on relation fears, but the latest sentiment-positive headlines seem to have favored the gold buyers.
Ethereum Classic price lags behind Bitcoin and XRP despite upcoming rally
Ethereum Classic price action for the Thursday trade session has been the definition of a whipsaw. The daily candlestick open has dropped as much as 9.5% and spiked higher by as much as 10.5% - big swings in all directions.
The idea of inflation falling back by (say) March is a fantasy
We get some non-movers today like the Philly Fed, Sept existing home sales, and leading indicators, but let’s face it, jobless claims own the space. Claims are not behaving as expected and are wildly at odds with job openings.