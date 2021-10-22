EUR/USD coming up for a breath of air in support

- ECB and Fed are in focus with critical data to end the week.
- EUR/USD holding up at critical support in the hourly chart.
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1624 and between the 1.1620 and 1.1628 tight range in Tokyo trade in what has been a very quiet session so far for Asia. However, the end of the week for European and US markets will bring plenty of key data for which could still some volatility for traders to enjoy.
As with the Uk and US and many other parts of the world, supply chain problems and surging energy prices are hitting growth and rising inflation in the eurozone. This is a complicated mix for policymakers at the European Central Bank and the forthcoming October Markit manufacturing PMIs for Europe and Germany will be important.
Looking over the past data, the eurozone economy has performed well in the second and third quarters, however, growth has likely peaked at this juncture which makes for new challenges for the ECB. ''The October services PMIs should remain robust with delta less of an issue for the region,'' analysts at Westpac argued. In the US, the October Manufacturing and services PMIs are expected to print at healthy levels despite global uncertainties and delta being a higher risk to activity in the US, the analysts said.
ECB in focus
Meanwhile, the markets night be overpricing the odds of a hawkish central bank. Earlier this week, Chief Economist Lane pushed back against market pricing for ECB tightening. The swaps market is pricing in 10 bp of tightening over the next year, according to Bloomberg.
Lane explained that “if you look at the market pricing of the forward interest rate curve, I think it’s challenging to reconcile some of the market views with our pretty clear rate forward guidance.” He also argues that the medium-term outlook for inflation remains below the ECB’s target.
Traders will look ahead to the next policy meeting that is October 28 and will be expecting clues around QE which will likely be determined at the December meeting. In balance, the Federal Reserve is due to meet in November and markets expect a taper announcement. Data leading into the event will be key with respect to ideas for how the economy is shaping up against the threat of stagflation risks.
EUR/USD technical analysis
Bulls are taking back control from support and the price is heading into the Fibonacci retracements frm where bears could emerge at hourly resistance.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1626
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1623
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1608
|Daily SMA50
|1.171
|Daily SMA100
|1.1801
|Daily SMA200
|1.1921
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1667
|Previous Daily Low
|1.162
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1624
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1524
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1563
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1638
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1649
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1606
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1589
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1559
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1654
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1684
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1701
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
