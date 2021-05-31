ECB: Bought net €15.35 billion of assets last week vs. €28.46 billion previously

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced on Monday that it bought a net 15.351 billion euros of assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, compared to 28.461 billion euros a week earlier, as reported by Reuters.
Additional details
"ECB sold a net 68 million euros of corporate bonds in the week to May 28 vs 1.506 billion euros a week earlier."
"ECB sold a net 3.395 billion euros of assets in Public Sector Purchase Programme (QE) in the week to May 28 vs 5.892 billion euros a week earlier."
"ECB bought a net 20.035 billion euros of Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) bonds in the week to May 28 vs 21.671 billion euros a week earlier."
"ECB bought a net 61 million euros of assets in Asset-backed Securities Purchase Programme in the week to May 28 vs sales of 276 million euros a week earlier."
"ECB sold a net 1.282 billion euros of assets in Covered Bond Purchase Programme 3 in the week to May 28 vs sales of 332 million euros a week earlier."
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen gaining 0.1% on a daily basis at 1.2202.
