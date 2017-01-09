Analysts at ANZ noted that unnamed sources said the 7th September ECB meeting will not be when a roadmap for the future of QE will be released.

Key Quotes:

"Policy- makers don’t want to surprise markets, two people noted."

"The Governing Council has no appetite to rush into a decision as early as this month, and the complexity of the topic means full details of the plan may not even be settled at the October 26 meeting, people say."

"Sounds fair enough."