Rising energy prices will pile more price pressure on consumers in emerging Europe, central Asia and North Africa, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday, while also trimming its 2023 growth forecast for the region.
Key quotes
Inflation in the EBRD's region, which covers some 40 economies stretching from Kazakhstan to Hungary and Tunisia, reached an average of 16.5% in July, a level last seen in 1998, based on the bank's latest report published in September.
While food has been an important inflation driver in the EBRD region, Javorcik did not expect this to spark social unrest, pointing to wheat prices returning to levels last seen before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, based on the report.
The bank estimated economies across to region will grow 2.3% in 2022 - 120 basis points above its May forecast - thanks to a stronger first half of the year when households spent savings accumulated during COVID-19 lockdowns despite a fall in real wages.
But reduced Russia gas supply prompted the bank to trim 2023 growth projections to 3% from a prior forecast of 4.7%.
Ukraine's GDP was forecast to contract 30% in 2022, while the Russian economy is set to shrink 5% instead of the 10% forecast previously.
Growth for Turkey, the single biggest recipient of EBRD funds, has been revised up to 2.5% from 2% for 2022 while next year's growth was confirmed at 3.5%.
The report noted that 88% of central banks in the EBRD region raised interest rates between May 2021 and July 2022.
Market implications
The news adds strength to the market’s risk-off mood and the US dollar, which in turn weigh on the EUR/USD prices. That said, the major currency pair remains pressured around the recently flashed 20-year low near 0.9550 by the press time.
Also read: EUR/USD renews 22-year low as yields propel DXY, focus on ECB vs. Fed drama, energy crisis
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews 22-year low as yields propel DXY, focus on ECB vs. Fed drama, energy crisis
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh multi-year low during seven-day downtrend. US Treasury yields rally to fresh cycle highs amid fears of economic slowdown, hawkish central banks. Energy crisis in Eurozone joins fears of more drama on the Russia-Ukraine issue to keep bears hopeful.
GBP/USD bears approach 1.0600 in search of fresh record low, UK’s fiscal plans, Fed’s Powell eyed
GBP/USD remains on the back foot while reversing the previous day’s corrective bounce, taking offers near 1.0630 during early Wednesday morning in Europe. The Cable pair respects the US dollar’s latest run-up amid the rush for risk safety, as well as downbeat economic prospects for the UK.
Gold aspires to test $1,620.00 as yields soar, Fed Powell’s speech eyed
Gold price is oscillating around $1,625.00 after dropping below the consolidation range of $1,626.83-1,632.72 in the Asian session. The precious metal is continuously declining after facing barricades above $1,640.00.
Dogecoin price provides sidelined buyers another opportunity before a 50% rally
Dogecoin price undid its gains seen between September 21 and 24 as it came tumbling down, following the footsteps of Bitcoin price. This downtrend has provided sidelined buyers a chance to accumulate before the inevitable explosion of bullish momentum that triggers an exponential rally.
Lower gas prices and favorable views of labor market again boost confidence
The Consumer Confidence Index rose to its highest level since April, and now sits more than 12 points higher than where it was just two months ago. Falling gasoline prices and a still-tight labor market are the main reasons we have seen a recent rebound in confidence.