"Over the weekend, China approved some applications for rare-earth exports after Trump said that President Xi has agreed to restart the flow of minerals and magnets using the materials. It was also reported that Trump told Xi that Chinese students are welcome to study in the US. We continue to watch how developments pan out and if this round leads closer to a formalised agreement before the truce expires on 12 August."

"The more upbeat US payrolls report may potentially be a trigger for some USD short covering ahead of CPI, PPI reports (Wednesday, Thursday, respectively) and FOMC event risk next week. Later today, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade rep Jamieson Greer will meet the Chinese delegation, led by Vice Premier He Lifeng for a second round of talks in London."

"On FX, the typical risk-on FX including AUD and NZD were better bid while AxJs traded mixed. The ~10% USD sell-off since the start of this year also showed some signs of tentative breather. In particular, XAU/XAG cross fell sharply as US-China trade talks helped to partially reduce tariff uncertainty. Daily momentum and RSI indicators are not showing a clear indication. Support at 98.35, 97.90 (2025 low). Resistance at 99.80 (21 DMA), 100.20 (50 DMA)."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.