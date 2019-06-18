DXY: Forecast point to a 4% slide over 6-12M - CitiBank

In their weekly report, analysts at Citibank point out their medium to long term bias in the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains bearish. The see the Index at 97.26 over 0-3 months and at 93.92 in a 6-12 month forecast.
“In short term, trade war risk has raised its ugly head again, generating risk aversion and some $ support, probably correctly given the greater downside risk to China, EM and the EA from trade wars relative to the US.”
“However, our bias remains that the medium to long term trend is for a $ bear market. This is in line with the historical pattern where $ depreciation (vs. G10) tends to be the long term norm, occurring in bursts of around ten years, interrupted by bouts of $ strength for five or six years at a time.”
“Overall, our forecasts suggest around 4% $ downside over 6-12m vs G10. Over the long run, this $ downside likely extends to 13%.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
