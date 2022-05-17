- Legendary investor and possible GOAT Stanley Druckenmiller bets big on energy.
- Warren Buffet takes a big stake in Citi and dumps Wells Fargo.
- Buffet also likes energy with his large stake in Occidental.
The latest 13F filings make for some interesting reading and allow us to belatedly copy some of the world's leading investors and traders. Here we follow two of the most legendary. Stanley Druckenmiller was a one-time employee of Geroge Soros's Quantum Fund before Druck set out on his own. He is arguably the greatest trader of all time with an incredible record of 30 years of gains and in that time has reportedly only had five losing quarters. Five losing quarters out of 120 is a truly incredible feat. Warren Buffet really needs no introduction, and through his Berkshire Hathaway investment letters he has been giving investment advice to the public for free for decades.
Warren Buffet likes Occidental and Citi, exits Wells Fargo
The latest 13F reports show what was widely publicized, Warren Buffet was buying large amounts of Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway now owns just over 136 million shares in OXY stock, about 15% of the company. Other notable stakes are 55 million shares in Citi (C), which is close to 2.5% of the entire company. Wells Fargo (WFC), Abbvie (ABBV), Bristol Myers Squib (BMY) and Verizon (VZ) are the big losers, according to the latest filings for Berkshire. Apple (AAPL) remains one of the favorites, and earlier this month Warren Buffet told CNBC he had bought more Apple stock, $600 million worth. Interestingly, another hedge fund titan, Ray D'Alio of Bridgewater, has taken a stake in Berkshire.
Stanley Druckenmiller bets big on energy
In the first quarter of 2022, Stanley Druckenmiller took positions in Coterra Energy (CTRA), as well as Philips (PSX), and topped up an existing position in Chevron (CVX). Druckenmiller's biggest positions are in Coupang (CPNG) and Microsoft (MSFT). He also holds a position in Palantir (PLTR) stock, a meme and retail favorite that has suffered huge falls this year. Interestingly, he also has a put position on the S&P 500 (SPY) ETF. Druckenmiller has significantly reduced positions in Expedia (EXPE) and Booking (BKNG). Snapchat (SNAP) was also another position that was heavily reduced, dropping his holding by over 80%.
