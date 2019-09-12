Draghi speech: We don't target exchange rates

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to lower its rate on the deposit facility by -10 basis points to -0.5% and start a monthly open-ended asset purchases of €20 billion, Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is now responding to questions from the press with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.

"We don't target exchange rates."

"By and large assets in APP will be the same as in the past."

"Negative rates have been very positive."

"Negative rates have side effects."

"ECB has QE headroom for quite a long time."

