Draghi speech: We don't see any systemic danger from bubbles

Draghi speech: We don't see any systemic danger from bubblesBy Eren Sengezer
Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is responding to questions from the press, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:
- Reinvestment programme will become more and more sizable
- Deviations from capital key are deviations
- Deviations from capital key are temporary
- Financial stability risk from ultra easy policy is danger
- We don't see any systemic danger from bubbles
- Prime commercial real estate is only area of stretched valuations
- Despite stretched valuations in some markets, don't see increase in leverage
Key notes:
EUR/USD through 1.2000 on Draghi’s presser
The sentiment around the single currency remains positive so far today, with EUR/USD testing daily highs above 1.2000 the figure.
EUR/GBP hits two-week lows and quickly recovers to fresh session tops
As the ECB presser got underway, the EUR/GBP cross refreshed two-week lows but quickly rebounded back to hits fresh session high level near the 0.9175-80 region.
