Draghi speech: We don't see any systemic danger from bubbles

Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is responding to questions from the press, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:

Reinvestment programme will become more and more sizable

Deviations from capital key are deviations

Deviations from capital key are temporary

Financial stability risk from ultra easy policy is danger

We don't see any systemic danger from bubbles

Prime commercial real estate is only area of stretched valuations

Despite stretched valuations in some markets, don't see increase in leverage

Key notes:

EUR/USD through 1.2000 on Draghi’s presser

The sentiment around the single currency remains positive so far today, with EUR/USD testing daily highs above 1.2000 the figure.

EUR/GBP hits two-week lows and quickly recovers to fresh session tops

As the ECB presser got underway, the EUR/GBP cross refreshed two-week lows but quickly rebounded back to hits fresh session high level near the 0.9175-80 region.

ECB's press conference

