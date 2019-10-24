Draghi speech: Somehow lower likelihood of hard Brexit has improved situation

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.

"Somehow lower likelihood of hard Brexit has improved situation."

"Medium-term Brexit uncertainty is considered with concern."

"I don't think market misread - they understood our reaction function."

"Everything that has happened since September shows the Governing Council justified in determination to act."