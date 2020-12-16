Dr. Fauci says US could return to normal by mid-fall if most people get covid vaccine – CNBC

While propelling more coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes, Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “The United States could return to some semblance of normality by mid-fall next year if enough people are vaccinated against Covid-19,” per CNBC.

“Returning to normal will require somewhere between 75% and 85% of the population to get inoculated against Covid-19,” added the health official.

Market implications

AUD/USD pays a little heed to the upbeat news as a brake to the US COVID-19 stimulus talks, just to resume afterward, joins the pre-Aussie employment cautious sentiment to weigh on the quote.

Read: AUD/USD: Fades upside momentum below 0.7600, eyes on Aussie employment