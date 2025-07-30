Dow Jones Industrial Average struggles to regain its footing after Fed rate cut hopes get dashed

The Dow Jones sank on Wednesday, forced lower by a still-cautious Federal Reserve.

The Fed’s rate call is locked in as a hold, but market bets of a September rate cut declined sharply.

Market tensions continue to coil ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell on Wednesday, skidding back below 44,300 after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell remains resolute in the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to continue waiting for better US data and a clearer picture of inflationary impacts from tariffs before making any final decisions on cutting interest rates.

The major equity index started a rebound following a sharp adjustment to broad-market rate cut expectations, but Wednesday went into the books as another down day for the Dow Jones as the index struggles to hold onto the 44,500 level.

The Fed held interest rates steady in the 4.25-4.5% range on Wednesday, as many had predicted. What caught traders by surprise was Fed Chair Powell's insistence on waiting for further data before the Fed will begin to discuss interest rates. US inflation has rebounded in recent months, and despite an overall healthy labor outlook, concerns have grown that the US hiring market may be set to slow sharply in the months ahead.

At the current cut, rate traders are now pricing in less than 50% odds of a rate cut in September, and the new goalpost has been shifted to nearly 90% odds of a quarter-point rate cut in October.

US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth came in stronger than expected, with the US economy growing 3.0% on an annualized basis through the second quarter, outpacing the 2.4% forecast. Investors remain fixed on the Fed, however, and equity markets remained largely unchanged post-GDP release.

Key “Magnificent Seven” earnings will be posted on Wednesday after the closing bell. Social media giant and aspiring tech giant Meta Platforms (META), alongside software monolith Microsoft (MSFT), will be posting their latest quarterly earnings reports.

What a difference 24 hours makes

On the trade and tariff front, the Trump administration has done an about-face within the span of a single day. On Tuesday, the Trump team proclaimed that the US is nearing a conclusion in trade talks with China and that a wave of successfully negotiated trade deals was earmarked for imminent announcement. On Wednesday, the tone has completely changed: US negotiators abruptly ended trade talks with China, with US President Donald Trump reaffirming his self-imposed deadline of August 1 for the restart of global reciprocal tariffs. Trump also announced a flat 25% tariff on all goods bound for the US from India. Trump also reiterated his intent to start a “penalty” tariff on any country that buys Russian Crude Oil products if Russia doesn’t solve its war in Ukraine within the next ten days.

