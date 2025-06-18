The Dow Jones held flat but with a bearish tinge on Wednesday, trapped in a near-term consolidation zone.

Equities were largely unaffected by the Fed's latest rate call, which kept rates steady as expected.

Fed Chair Powell warned that labor and inflation will both need to improve before rate cuts can happen.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is mostly flat on Wednesday, with equity markets holding steady after the Federal Reserve (Fed) hit the mark and kept interest rates on holds as most investors expected. Traders are still pricing in around 50 basis points in interest rate cuts through the end of 2025, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) generally seems to agree with that assessment. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that ongoing policy uncertainty will keep the Fed in a rate-hold stance, and any rate cuts will be contingent on further improvement in labor and inflation data.

Read more: Fed Chair Jerome Powell explained the decision to leave the policy rate unchanged

The Fed still sees an average of 50 basis points in interest rate cuts by the end of the year, following closely with what is priced in according to the CME's FedWatch Tool; however, ongoing trade policy uncertainty has pushed the spread of policymaker rate expectations wider, with some Fed personnel seeing higher year-end rates compared to the previous Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

According to the CME's FedWatch Tool, rate traders slightly increased their already-standing bets of a first rate cut in September. Odds of a follow-up cut in October also increased, but odds of a delay in a second rate trim until December are still on the cards.

Dow Jones price forecast

The Dow Jones is churning in a tight midrange, trapped in near-term congestion. The major equity index is caught in a consolidation zone just north of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average near 41,800, and price action is pulling into the midrange with technical oscillators hung in no man’s land.

Dow Jones daily chart



