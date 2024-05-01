Dow Jones recovers risk appetite as Fed holds rates, but to limited effect.

Equities leaning bullish after Fed guidance soothes market rate fears.

NFP Friday will solidify market outlook on US labor market.

After this week's backslide, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained ground after the Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates as broadly expected but leaned into the recent rate outlook despite a lack of firm progress on recent inflation figures. A recovery in investor risk appetite proved short-lived as traders realized they're still staring down the barrel of higher-for-longer on rate cut expectations from the Fed, keeping equities pinned on the lower side and eating away at intraday gains.

Powell speech: Unlikely that next policy rate move would be a hike

The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for April came in softer than expected, but Wednesday morning’s April ADP Employment Change came in above forecasts. Despite a declining US economic outlook, a tight labor market makes it difficult for the Fed to adjust policy rates without drastic knock-on effects that could include re-igniting inflation, which still remains higher than many hoped.

Dow Jones news

Of the 30 securities that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, half of them ended Wednesday in the red, with Nike Inc. (NKE) suffering the day's largest losses, tumbling 2.08% on the day to close at $90.34 per share, down -1.92 points. Johnson & Johnson surged 4.56% on the day, climbing 6.59 points to end the day at $151.18 per share.

Dow Jones technical outlook

The Dow Jones continues to struggle with the 38,000.00 handle, kicking Wednesday off with a dip to 37,708.46 before recovering into the previous day’s closing bids. The major equity index continues to trade into the low side, eating away at chart paper as the Dow Jones heads back towards the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 36,780.70.

The Fed sparked a near-term bullish bid, driving the Dow Jones back towards the 38,000.00 handle, before traders pulled back from reactionary bidding and pared back intraday gains, flubbing the 38,000.00 level once more and wrapping up Wednesday's trading within striking distance of the day's opening bids.

Dow Jones five-minute chart

Dow Jones daily chart