Germany: A sign of life from industry – Commerzbank

Commerzbank's Economic Research report highlights a significant rise in German industrial orders, which increased by 7.8% in December, marking the second consecutive month of growth. The report notes that while this growth is largely due to big ticket orders, the core figure excluding these orders also rose by 0.9%. This trend suggests a potential end to the downturn in the industrial sector, with expectations of stronger growth in the economy.

Positive trends in German industrial orders

"German industrial orders rose significantly in December for the second month in a row, up 7.8% compared to November. As in November, this growth is largely attributable to big ticket orders, meaning that this increase in orders is likely to exaggerate the underlying trend."

"Even if the strong increase must therefore be put into perspective, today's figures are a positive surprise. Even without the large orders, order intake rose by 0.9%."

"This increases the chances that industry will no longer slow down the economy this year, but will even contribute to the generally expected slightly stronger growth."

